Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

HIPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Hippo has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hippo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Hippo by 7.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,604,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 329,909 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hippo in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,706,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Hippo by 429.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 65,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

