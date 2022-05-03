Hiscox Ltd (HSX) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on June 13th

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 947 ($11.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 21.76. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.52). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 933.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 901.31.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.91) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($186,832.98). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.27) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($17,898.04).

HSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($14.70) to GBX 1,159 ($14.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.83) to GBX 1,067 ($13.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.24) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.37) to GBX 850 ($10.62) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,014.43 ($12.67).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

