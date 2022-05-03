Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.94) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 210 ($2.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 181.17 ($2.26).

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.45) on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 205 ($2.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 128.50. The company has a market capitalization of £597.12 million and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

