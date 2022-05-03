Hochschild Mining plc (HOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON HOC opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.46) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 205 ($2.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.50. The stock has a market cap of £598.67 million and a P/E ratio of 10.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 210 ($2.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.94) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 181.17 ($2.26).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

