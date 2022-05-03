Holcim (HCMLY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Holcim (OTCMKTS: HCMLY):

4/28/2022 – Holcim was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – Holcim had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 57 to CHF 58. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Holcim had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 55 to CHF 58. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Holcim had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from CHF 54 to CHF 55. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Holcim was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/19/2022 – Holcim had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 70 to CHF 58. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Holcim had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from CHF 58 to CHF 54. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Holcim had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 65 to CHF 58. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Holcim was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LafargeHolcim Limited is involved in building materials industry. The Company’s operating segment consists of Cement, Aggregates, Other construction materials and services and Corporate. Cement segment is involved in the development of cement and comprises cementitious materials. Aggregates business segment includes crushed stone, gravel and sand. Other construction materials and services segment comprises ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, and trading as well as environmental services, including waste management. Corporate segment is engaged in holding activities and general management. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa and Middle East regions. LafargeHolcim Limited, formerly known as Holcim Ltd, is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland. “

HCMLY stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Holcim Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

