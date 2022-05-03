Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $312.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 34.21%. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

