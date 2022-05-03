Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.14.

HON opened at $196.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day moving average is $198.22. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

