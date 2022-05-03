Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

