Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $20.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.97. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.44.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
