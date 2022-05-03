Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace updated its Q2 guidance to $0.31-0.33 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.33-1.45 EPS.

Shares of HWM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. 108,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,142. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,313,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after acquiring an additional 292,573 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,856,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,932,000 after acquiring an additional 216,571 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 691,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

