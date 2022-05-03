Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.33-1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,856,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,932,000 after purchasing an additional 216,571 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,313,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 292,573 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 961,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 691,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

