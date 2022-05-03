Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace updated its Q2 guidance to $0.31-0.33 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.33-1.45 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 961,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 691,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

