Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56-5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.63 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.31-0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

