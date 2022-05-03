Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56-5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.63 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.31-0.33 EPS.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

