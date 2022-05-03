Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.33-1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.