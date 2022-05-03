HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Update

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of HPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HPX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 859,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPX opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. HPX has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

