H&R Block, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

H&R Block has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

