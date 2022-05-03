H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRUFF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

