HSBC Upgrades M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) to Buy

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, March 24th. AlphaValue raised M&G to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut M&G from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 226 ($2.82) price target (up from GBX 217 ($2.71)) on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.16.

Shares of M&G stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. M&G has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

