Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Huaneng Power International stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76.
About Huaneng Power International (Get Rating)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
