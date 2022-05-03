Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Huaneng Power International stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.