Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. National Bankshares cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.32. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1.31%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.