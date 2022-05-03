Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

