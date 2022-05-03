Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.09.

HUN stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

