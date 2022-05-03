Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on H. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after buying an additional 715,035 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 657.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 421,367 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

