Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

In related news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

