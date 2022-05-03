IAA (IAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. IAA has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IAA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IAA opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. IAA has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kamin purchased 132,100 shares of IAA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,025,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

