IAA (IAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect IAA to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IAA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAA stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. IAA has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAA. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IAA by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IAA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of IAA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

