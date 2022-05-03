IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.92.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
