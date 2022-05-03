Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($12.74) to €12.60 ($13.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.