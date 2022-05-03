Ichor (ICHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.800-$1.040 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.80-1.04 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $58.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ichor by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ichor by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ichor by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ICHR. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Ichor (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.