ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 65.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public stock opened at $228.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ICON Public has a one year low of $204.80 and a one year high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

