IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $108.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IDA. Mizuho started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $108.84.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDACORP by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,372 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in IDACORP by 622.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 121,243 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $10,735,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,909,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

