IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.36. IES has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.01.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IES by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IES by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IES by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

