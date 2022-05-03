IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get IES alerts:

IES stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.36. IES has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IES by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IES by 343.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile (Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.