IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Lowered to C$51.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IGIFF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

IGM Financial stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. 2,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

