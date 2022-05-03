iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global Buys 152,262 Shares of Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 152,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,507,755.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,242,573 shares in the company, valued at $251,045,177.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $28.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 53,041 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 193,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 593,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

