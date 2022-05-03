iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global Purchases 450,280 Shares of Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 450,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,217,988.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,090,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,897,685.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

