iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global Purchases 450,280 Shares of Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 450,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,217,988.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,090,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,897,685.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of IHRT stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.
iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.