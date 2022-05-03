II-VI (IIVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. II-VI has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.750-$0.900 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect II-VI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $75.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,829 shares of company stock worth $994,357. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in II-VI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.57.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

