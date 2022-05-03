Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $200.01 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

