Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68-16.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.74 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $200.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.35 and a 200-day moving average of $225.36. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 736,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

