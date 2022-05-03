IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $954.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.47.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in IMAX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.