IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.46 million, a P/E ratio of -45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.47.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

