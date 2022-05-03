Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $192.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Immunic by 48.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Immunic by 123.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Immunic by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunic by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

