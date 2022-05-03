ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

