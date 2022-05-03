Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Imperial Oil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,234.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 542,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.