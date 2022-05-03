INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INDT opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $60.77 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $734.51 million, a P/E ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.89%.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $156,477.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 153,330 shares of company stock worth $11,485,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

