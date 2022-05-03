INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $734.51 million, a P/E ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 40,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,392.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 153,330 shares of company stock worth $11,485,388. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 637.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

