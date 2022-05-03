Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of IDCBY opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.31. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.38%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

