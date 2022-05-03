Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Up 25.2% in April

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 428,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,213,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,945,000 after purchasing an additional 568,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,264,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 102,934 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

