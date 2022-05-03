Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.81) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

MLI opened at GBX 199.50 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £583.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 193.78. Industrials REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.56 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.55).

In other news, insider Richard Smith acquired 15,000 shares of Industrials REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($35,977.51). Also, insider James Beaumont sold 40,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.45), for a total transaction of £78,995.84 ($98,683.12).

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

